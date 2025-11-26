Miami (OH) vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Ball State Cardinals.

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-1149) | Ball State: (+730)

Miami (OH): (-1149) | Ball State: (+730) Spread: Miami (OH): -17.5 (-104) | Ball State: +17.5 (-118)

Miami (OH): -17.5 (-104) | Ball State: +17.5 (-118) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Betting Trends

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread is 7-4-0.

Miami (OH) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been six Miami (OH) games (of 11) that hit the over this season.

Ball State's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.

As a 17.5-point underdog or greater, Ball State has two wins ATS (2-2).

Of 11 Ball State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: RedHawks win (88.6%)

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 17.5 points over Ball State. Miami (OH) is -104 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -118.

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Over/Under

The Miami (OH)-Ball State game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (OH) vs. Ball State reveal Miami (OH) as the favorite (-1149) and Ball State as the underdog (+730).

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 24.4 92 21.7 43 44.8 11 Ball State 15.1 133 28.5 93 47.9 11

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

