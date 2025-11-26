Miami (OH) vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Ball State Cardinals.
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-1149) | Ball State: (+730)
- Spread: Miami (OH): -17.5 (-104) | Ball State: +17.5 (-118)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Miami (OH)'s record against the spread is 7-4-0.
- Miami (OH) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been six Miami (OH) games (of 11) that hit the over this season.
- Ball State's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.
- As a 17.5-point underdog or greater, Ball State has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Of 11 Ball State games so far this season, four have hit the over.
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (88.6%)
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Point Spread
Miami (OH) is favored by 17.5 points over Ball State. Miami (OH) is -104 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -118.
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Over/Under
The Miami (OH)-Ball State game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Miami (OH) vs Ball State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Miami (OH) vs. Ball State reveal Miami (OH) as the favorite (-1149) and Ball State as the underdog (+730).
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (OH)
|24.4
|92
|21.7
|43
|44.8
|11
|Ball State
|15.1
|133
|28.5
|93
|47.9
|11
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.