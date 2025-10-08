Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks facing the Akron Zips.
Miami (OH) vs Akron Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-450) | Akron: (+350)
- Spread: Miami (OH): -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Miami (OH) vs Akron Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has three wins in five games against the spread this year.
- Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been three Miami (OH) games (of five) that hit the over this year.
- Akron has beaten the spread three times in six games.
- Akron has won once ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of six Akron games so far this season, four have hit the over.
Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (80.8%)
Miami (OH) vs Akron Point Spread
Miami (OH) is favored by 10.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Akron, the underdog, is -105.
Miami (OH) vs Akron Over/Under
Miami (OH) versus Akron on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Miami (OH) vs Akron Moneyline
The Miami (OH) vs Akron moneyline has Miami (OH) as a -450 favorite, while Akron is a +350 underdog.
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (OH)
|23.6
|100
|23.4
|59
|44.9
|5
|Akron
|18.3
|110
|30.5
|126
|50.2
|6
Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
