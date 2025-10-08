Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks facing the Akron Zips.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-450) | Akron: (+350)

Miami (OH): (-450) | Akron: (+350) Spread: Miami (OH): -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105)

Miami (OH): -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (OH) vs Akron Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Miami (OH) games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Akron has beaten the spread three times in six games.

Akron has won once ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of six Akron games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction & Pick

Prediction: RedHawks win (80.8%)

Miami (OH) vs Akron Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 10.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Akron, the underdog, is -105.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Over/Under

Miami (OH) versus Akron on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Moneyline

The Miami (OH) vs Akron moneyline has Miami (OH) as a -450 favorite, while Akron is a +350 underdog.

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 23.6 100 23.4 59 44.9 5 Akron 18.3 110 30.5 126 50.2 6

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

