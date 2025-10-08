FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks facing the Akron Zips.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-450) | Akron: (+350)
  • Spread: Miami (OH): -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (OH) vs Akron Betting Trends

  • Miami (OH) has three wins in five games against the spread this year.
  • Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • There have been three Miami (OH) games (of five) that hit the over this year.
  • Akron has beaten the spread three times in six games.
  • Akron has won once ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Of six Akron games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (80.8%)

Miami (OH) vs Akron Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 10.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Akron, the underdog, is -105.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Over/Under

Miami (OH) versus Akron on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Miami (OH) vs Akron Moneyline

The Miami (OH) vs Akron moneyline has Miami (OH) as a -450 favorite, while Akron is a +350 underdog.

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Miami (OH)23.610023.45944.95
Akron18.311030.512650.26

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Akron, Ohio
  • Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.

