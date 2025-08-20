2025 Miami (OH) Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Nov. 4, the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on Ohio, a matchup that projects as one of the RedHawks' most difficult of the season. The rest of their college football schedule can be found in the article below.

Miami (OH) 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Wisconsin Aug. 28 - Badgers (-17.5) 39.5 2 @ Rutgers Sept. 6 - - - 4 UNLV Sept. 20 - - - 5 Lindenwood Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Northern Illinois Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Akron Oct. 11 - - - 8 Eastern Michigan Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Miami (OH) 2025 Schedule Insights

Using opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (OH) will be facing the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year, the RedHawks will be playing the 87th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Miami (OH) is playing the 103rd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The RedHawks have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Miami (OH)'s schedule will include seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Miami (OH) Betting Insights (2024)

Miami (OH) compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

RedHawks games went over the point total seven out of 14 times last season.

Miami (OH) finished with an 8-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 88.9% of those games).

