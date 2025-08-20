2025 Miami (FL) Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A game against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 is how the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes' 2025 campaign is scheduled to commence. As for the remainder of the Hurricanes' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Miami (FL) 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Notre Dame Aug. 31 - Fighting Irish (-2.5) 50.5 2 Bethune-Cookman Sept. 6 - - - 3 South Florida Sept. 13 - - - 4 Florida Sept. 20 - Hurricanes (-3.5) 55.5 6 @ Florida State Oct. 4 - Hurricanes (-6.5) 53.5 8 Louisville Oct. 17 - - - 9 Stanford Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami (FL) 2025 Schedule Insights

Miami (FL) will have the 56th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (78).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (71), the Hurricanes have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (FL) will be facing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Hurricanes have nine teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Miami (FL) will face nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule features three teams that put up nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Miami (FL) Betting Insights (2024)

Miami (FL) went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Hurricanes games.

Miami (FL) won eight of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (72.7%).

See even more analysis about Miami (FL) on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Miami Hurricanes on FanDuel today!