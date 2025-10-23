Miami (FL) vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Stanford Cardinal.
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-20000) | Stanford: (+3500)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -30.5 (-105) | Stanford: +30.5 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has covered the spread four times in six games.
- Miami (FL) has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 30.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Miami (FL)'s six games have gone over the point total.
- Stanford owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Of seven Stanford games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (96.7%)
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Point Spread
Stanford is listed as an underdog by 30.5 points (-115 odds), and Miami (FL), the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Over/Under
An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Miami (FL)-Stanford on Oct. 25, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Miami (FL) vs Stanford Moneyline
Miami (FL) is a -20000 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +3500 underdog.
Miami (FL) vs. Stanford Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|32.7
|72
|15.3
|6
|54.3
|6
|Stanford
|19.0
|121
|27.7
|97
|49.9
|7
Miami (FL) vs. Stanford Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
