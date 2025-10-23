Miami (FL) vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Stanford Cardinal.

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-20000) | Stanford: (+3500)

Miami (FL): (-20000) | Stanford: (+3500) Spread: Miami (FL): -30.5 (-105) | Stanford: +30.5 (-115)

Miami (FL): -30.5 (-105) | Stanford: +30.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered the spread four times in six games.

Miami (FL) has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 30.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Miami (FL)'s six games have gone over the point total.

Stanford owns two wins against the spread this year.

Of seven Stanford games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (96.7%)

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is listed as an underdog by 30.5 points (-115 odds), and Miami (FL), the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Miami (FL)-Stanford on Oct. 25, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Miami (FL) vs Stanford Moneyline

Miami (FL) is a -20000 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +3500 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 32.7 72 15.3 6 54.3 6 Stanford 19.0 121 27.7 97 49.9 7

Miami (FL) vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

