Miami (FL) vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes take on the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-188) | Florida State: (+158)

Miami (FL): (-188) | Florida State: (+158) Spread: Miami (FL): -4.5 (-110) | Florida State: +4.5 (-110)

Miami (FL): -4.5 (-110) | Florida State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-1-0 this year.

Miami (FL) has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Miami (FL) has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

Florida State has won twice against the spread this season.

Florida State has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or greater underdog this season.

All three Florida State games have hit the over this season.

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (77.2%)

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Point Spread

Miami (FL) is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida State. Miami (FL) is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida State is -110.

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Over/Under

The over/under for the Miami (FL) versus Florida State matchup on Oct. 4 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Miami (FL) vs Florida State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida State-Miami (FL), Florida State is the underdog at +158, and Miami (FL) is -188.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 36.8 48 11.5 8 55.5 4 Florida State 53.0 9 19.0 34 54.2 4

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

