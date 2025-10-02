Miami (FL) vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes take on the Florida State Seminoles.
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-188) | Florida State: (+158)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -4.5 (-110) | Florida State: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-1-0 this year.
- Miami (FL) has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Miami (FL) has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.
- Florida State has won twice against the spread this season.
- Florida State has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- All three Florida State games have hit the over this season.
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (77.2%)
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Point Spread
Miami (FL) is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida State. Miami (FL) is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida State is -110.
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Over/Under
The over/under for the Miami (FL) versus Florida State matchup on Oct. 4 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Miami (FL) vs Florida State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Florida State-Miami (FL), Florida State is the underdog at +158, and Miami (FL) is -188.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|36.8
|48
|11.5
|8
|55.5
|4
|Florida State
|53.0
|9
|19.0
|34
|54.2
|4
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
