Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30
The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mets vs Phillies Game Info
- New York Mets (72-86) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: WPIX
Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | PHI: (-106)
- Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-184) | PHI: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 8-8, 4.92 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 15-5, 4.40 ERA
The Mets will call on Tylor Megill (8-8) versus the Phillies and Walker (15-5). When Megill starts, his team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season. Megill's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Phillies are 17-13-0 ATS in Walker's 30 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Walker's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.
Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (50.8%)
Mets vs Phillies Moneyline
- New York is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -106 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +152 to cover, while the Mets are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mets vs Phillies Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Phillies on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 48, or 55.8%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 48-38 when favored by -110 or more this year.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 64 of 154 chances this season.
- In 154 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 73-81-0 against the spread.
- The Phillies have won 21 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Philadelphia has a 21-26 record (winning 44.7% of its games).
- The Phillies have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-74-12).
- The Phillies have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 73-85-0 ATS.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .254 with 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 while slugging .469.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
- Pete Alonso leads New York with 123 hits. He is batting .222 this season and has 69 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- His batting average is 126th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 14th.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OPS of .828, fueled by a slash line of .273/.362/.466 this season.
- Nimmo enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and eight RBI.
- Francisco Alvarez has 23 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Trea Turner has a .459 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 53rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 46 home runs and 125 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- He is 132nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Alec Bohm is hitting .275 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Bryce Harper leads his team with 134 hits and a .402 OBP.
Mets vs Phillies Head to Head
- 9/24/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/23/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
