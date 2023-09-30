Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (72-86) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | PHI: (-106)

NYM: (-110) | PHI: (-106) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-184) | PHI: -1.5 (+152)

NYM: +1.5 (-184) | PHI: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 8-8, 4.92 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 15-5, 4.40 ERA

The Mets will call on Tylor Megill (8-8) versus the Phillies and Walker (15-5). When Megill starts, his team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season. Megill's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Phillies are 17-13-0 ATS in Walker's 30 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Walker's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.8%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

New York is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -106 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +152 to cover, while the Mets are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Phillies on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 48, or 55.8%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 48-38 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 64 of 154 chances this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 73-81-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won 21 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Philadelphia has a 21-26 record (winning 44.7% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-74-12).

The Phillies have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 73-85-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is hitting .254 with 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 while slugging .469.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 123 hits. He is batting .222 this season and has 69 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 126th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OPS of .828, fueled by a slash line of .273/.362/.466 this season.

Nimmo enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and eight RBI.

Francisco Alvarez has 23 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner has a .459 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 53rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 46 home runs and 125 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 132nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Alec Bohm is hitting .275 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Bryce Harper leads his team with 134 hits and a .402 OBP.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

9/24/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/23/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

