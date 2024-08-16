Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (62-59) vs. Miami Marlins (45-76)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-255) | MIA: (+210)

NYM: (-255) | MIA: (+210) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102)

NYM: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 8-5, 3.44 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 2-6, 5.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Sean Manaea (8-5) to the mound, while Roddery Munoz (2-6) will take the ball for the Marlins. When Manaea starts, his team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. When Munoz starts, the Marlins are 8-6-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 3-10 in Munoz's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (66.4%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while New York is a -255 favorite at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -102 to cover.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins, on August 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 37 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -255 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 56-61-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 41 of the 103 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.8%).

Miami has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-50-4).

The Marlins are 57-63-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 53 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 113 hits. He is batting .245 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .226 with a .398 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a team-high OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.475), and paces the Marlins in hits (96, while batting .253).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 71st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Burger hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .242 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 93rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .358 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

Otto Lopez is batting .229 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/13/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/12/2024: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 10-9 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2024: 8-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

