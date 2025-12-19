Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, KENS, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The San Antonio Spurs (19-7) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (15-13) as just 2-point favorites on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, KENS, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network. The matchup's point total is 241.5.

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2 241.5 -134 +114

Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (56%)

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 13-10-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 14-14-0 this season.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 14 times out of 28 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 28 opportunities (60.7%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered six times in 14 opportunities in away games.

The Spurs have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (41.7%) than games on the road (64.3%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (10-7-0) than at home (4-7-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, six of 11) compared to on the road (64.7%, 11 of 17).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, 12.3 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He is also draining 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Hawks are receiving 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is making 46% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

The Hawks are receiving 11 points, 2.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Zaccharie Risacher.

