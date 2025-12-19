Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MSG

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) are 5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (19-7) Friday, December 19, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 229.5 -188 +158

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73.5%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 16-9-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 13-11-1 this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 14 times out of 25 chances this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 12 of 25 set point totals (48%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better at home, covering 13 times in 14 home games, and three times in 12 road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.1%) than road games (50%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-8-1). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over six of 15 times at home (40%), and six of 10 away (60%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 11.9 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Brunson averages 28.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.4 points, 5 assists and 7.7 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 31.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 triples (second in league).

The 76ers get 16.2 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The 76ers are getting 15.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

The 76ers get 7.3 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 20.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

