Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Friday.

Ducks vs Stars Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2) vs. Dallas Stars (23-7-5)

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-111) Stars (-108) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (65.6%)

Ducks vs Stars Puck Line

The Ducks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Ducks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -265.

Ducks vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Stars on Dec. 19, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Ducks vs Stars Moneyline

Anaheim is the favorite, -111 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -108 underdog on the road.

