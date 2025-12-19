NHL
Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19
The Anaheim Ducks will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Friday.
Ducks vs Stars Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2) vs. Dallas Stars (23-7-5)
- Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-111)
|Stars (-108)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (65.6%)
Ducks vs Stars Puck Line
- The Ducks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Ducks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -265.
Ducks vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Stars on Dec. 19, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Ducks vs Stars Moneyline
- Anaheim is the favorite, -111 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -108 underdog on the road.