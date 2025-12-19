FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Ducks vs Stars Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2) vs. Dallas Stars (23-7-5)
  • Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-111)Stars (-108)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (65.6%)

Ducks vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Ducks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Ducks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -265.

Ducks vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Stars on Dec. 19, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Ducks vs Stars Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the favorite, -111 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -108 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup