Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (5-4)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-275) | MIA: (+225)

NYM: (-275) | MIA: (+225) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-132) | MIA: +1.5 (+110)

NYM: -1.5 (-132) | MIA: +1.5 (+110) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (0-1) against the Marlins and Valente Bellozo. Senga and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Senga's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bellozo did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (68.2%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +225 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are -132 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +110.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Marlins game on April 7 has been set at 7, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with five wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in two of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-0).

The Marlins have a 7-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 77.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.421), slugging percentage (.645) and total hits (nine) this season. He has a .290 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .385.

His batting average is 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Soto brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.270/.441.

Francisco Lindor has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .172 this season.

Lindor brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up 10 hits with a .432 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 66th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .250 with three doubles and four walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 89th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 128th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers a has .400 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins.

Matt Mervis has two home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

