Memphis vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on December 18, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Memphis vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (52.9%)

Memphis vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Virginia covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-8-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last season.

The Cavaliers' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .647 (11-6-0). On the road, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Memphis vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been the moneyline favorite in four games this season and has come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia has won one of the five games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Cavaliers have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer in four chances.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per outing (307th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty paces Memphis, scoring 21.9 points per game (eighth in the country).

Virginia's +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.4 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per outing (12th in college basketball).

Virginia's leading scorer, Isaac McKneely, ranks 502nd in the nation, putting up 12.9 points per game.

The Tigers average 31.8 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball) compared to the 31.2 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja averages 6.3 rebounds per game (ranking 270th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Cavaliers rank 310th in the country at 29.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.1 their opponents average.

Jacob Cofie's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Cavaliers and rank 270th in college basketball.

Memphis ranks 109th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 276th in college basketball defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cavaliers score 90.3 points per 100 possessions (296th in college basketball), while allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

