Memphis vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers playing the UAB Blazers.

Memphis vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-1786) | UAB: (+980)

Memphis: (-1786) | UAB: (+980) Spread: Memphis: -21.5 (-110) | UAB: +21.5 (-110)

Memphis: -21.5 (-110) | UAB: +21.5 (-110) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Memphis vs UAB Betting Trends

Memphis has six wins in six games against the spread this year.

Memphis has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Memphis' six games have hit the over.

UAB owns two wins against the spread this year.

UAB has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.

UAB has seen five of its six games hit the over.

Memphis vs UAB Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (88.8%)

Memphis vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is listed as an underdog by 21.5 points (-110 odds), and Memphis, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Memphis vs UAB Over/Under

Memphis versus UAB, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 64.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Memphis vs UAB Moneyline

Memphis is a -1786 favorite on the moneyline, while UAB is a +980 underdog.

Memphis vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 40.5 13 16.2 16 56.8 6 UAB 29.5 61 41.3 135 60.7 6

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

