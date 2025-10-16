Memphis vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers playing the UAB Blazers.
Memphis vs UAB Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Memphis: (-1786) | UAB: (+980)
- Spread: Memphis: -21.5 (-110) | UAB: +21.5 (-110)
- Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Memphis vs UAB Betting Trends
- Memphis has six wins in six games against the spread this year.
- Memphis has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Memphis' six games have hit the over.
- UAB owns two wins against the spread this year.
- UAB has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- UAB has seen five of its six games hit the over.
Memphis vs UAB Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (88.8%)
Memphis vs UAB Point Spread
UAB is listed as an underdog by 21.5 points (-110 odds), and Memphis, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Memphis vs UAB Over/Under
Memphis versus UAB, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 64.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Memphis vs UAB Moneyline
Memphis is a -1786 favorite on the moneyline, while UAB is a +980 underdog.
Memphis vs. UAB Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Memphis
|40.5
|13
|16.2
|16
|56.8
|6
|UAB
|29.5
|61
|41.3
|135
|60.7
|6
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Stadium: Protective Stadium
