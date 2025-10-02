Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Memphis vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-1351) | Tulsa: (+810)

Memphis: (-1351) | Tulsa: (+810) Spread: Memphis: -20.5 (-106) | Tulsa: +20.5 (-114)

Memphis: -20.5 (-106) | Tulsa: +20.5 (-114) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Memphis is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Memphis' five games have hit the over.

Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.

Tulsa has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.

Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (92.2%)

Memphis vs Tulsa Point Spread

Memphis is favored by 20.5 points versus Tulsa. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -114.

Memphis vs Tulsa Over/Under

The over/under for Memphis-Tulsa on Oct. 4 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Memphis vs Tulsa Moneyline

Memphis is a -1351 favorite on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +810 underdog.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 39.6 12 18.0 47 57.3 5 Tulsa 21.0 98 22.6 80 54.3 5

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

