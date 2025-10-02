Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Memphis vs Tulsa Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Memphis: (-1351) | Tulsa: (+810)
- Spread: Memphis: -20.5 (-106) | Tulsa: +20.5 (-114)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Memphis vs Tulsa Betting Trends
- Memphis is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Memphis' five games have hit the over.
- Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Tulsa has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.
Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (92.2%)
Memphis vs Tulsa Point Spread
Memphis is favored by 20.5 points versus Tulsa. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -114.
Memphis vs Tulsa Over/Under
The over/under for Memphis-Tulsa on Oct. 4 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Memphis vs Tulsa Moneyline
Memphis is a -1351 favorite on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +810 underdog.
Memphis vs. Tulsa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Memphis
|39.6
|12
|18.0
|47
|57.3
|5
|Tulsa
|21.0
|98
|22.6
|80
|54.3
|5
Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
