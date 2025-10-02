FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Memphis Tigers facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Memphis: (-1351) | Tulsa: (+810)
  • Spread: Memphis: -20.5 (-106) | Tulsa: +20.5 (-114)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis vs Tulsa Betting Trends

  • Memphis is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Two of Memphis' five games have hit the over.
  • Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • Tulsa has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.

Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (92.2%)

Memphis vs Tulsa Point Spread

Memphis is favored by 20.5 points versus Tulsa. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -114.

Memphis vs Tulsa Over/Under

The over/under for Memphis-Tulsa on Oct. 4 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Memphis vs Tulsa Moneyline

Memphis is a -1351 favorite on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +810 underdog.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Memphis39.61218.04757.35
Tulsa21.09822.68054.35

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Memphis vs. Tulsa analysis on FanDuel Research.

