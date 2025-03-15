Memphis vs Tulane Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Tulane Green Wave (18-13, 12-6 AAC) will square off in the AAC tournament against the No. 1 seed Memphis Tigers (27-5, 16-2 AAC) on Saturday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Memphis vs. Tulane Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (73.7%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Memphis-Tulane spread (Memphis -9.5) or total (149.5 points).

Memphis vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tulane has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Memphis (2-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (16.7%) than Tulane (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed worse at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Green Wave have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Memphis' record against the spread in conference action is 7-12-0.

Tulane has eight wins against the spread in 18 AAC games this season.

Memphis vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been victorious in 22, or 88%, of the 25 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 11 games when listed as at least -465 or better on the moneyline.

Tulane has compiled a 4-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Green Wave have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +350 or longer without claiming a victory.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 82.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +222 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allows 73.2 per contest (216th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 21.9 points per game ranks fourth in the country.

Tulane puts up 74.6 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (95th in college basketball). It has a +163 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Rowan Brumbaugh is ranked 224th in college basketball with a team-high 15.5 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 69th in the nation, and are 3.3 more than the 30.6 their opponents record per outing.

Dain Dainja is 171st in college basketball action with seven rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Green Wave accumulate rank 232nd in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.1.

Kaleb Banks tops the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 105th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Green Wave score 98.1 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball), while allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball).

