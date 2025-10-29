Memphis vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
NCAA football action on Friday includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Rice Owls.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis vs Rice Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Memphis: (-592) | Rice: (+440)
- Spread: Memphis: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Memphis vs Rice Betting Trends
- Memphis' record against the spread is 7-1-0.
- Memphis owns an ATS record of 4-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.
- Memphis has played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Rice's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.
- Rice has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Rice games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
Memphis vs Rice Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (76.6%)
Memphis vs Rice Point Spread
Memphis is favored by 13.5 points over Rice. Memphis is -120 to cover the spread, with Rice being -102.
Memphis vs Rice Over/Under
The Memphis-Rice game on Oct. 31 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Memphis vs Rice Moneyline
The Memphis vs Rice moneyline has Memphis as a -592 favorite, while Rice is a +440 underdog.
Memphis vs. Rice Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Memphis
|37.6
|12
|19.9
|42
|57.5
|8
|Rice
|21.6
|103
|28.0
|103
|46.8
|8
Memphis vs. Rice Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: Rice Stadium
