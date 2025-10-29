Memphis vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Rice Owls.

Memphis vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-592) | Rice: (+440)

Memphis: (-592) | Rice: (+440) Spread: Memphis: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102)

Memphis: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Memphis vs Rice Betting Trends

Memphis' record against the spread is 7-1-0.

Memphis owns an ATS record of 4-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.

Memphis has played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Rice's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.

Rice has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Rice games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Memphis vs Rice Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (76.6%)

Memphis vs Rice Point Spread

Memphis is favored by 13.5 points over Rice. Memphis is -120 to cover the spread, with Rice being -102.

Memphis vs Rice Over/Under

The Memphis-Rice game on Oct. 31 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Memphis vs Rice Moneyline

The Memphis vs Rice moneyline has Memphis as a -592 favorite, while Rice is a +440 underdog.

Memphis vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 37.6 12 19.9 42 57.5 8 Rice 21.6 103 28.0 103 46.8 8

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

