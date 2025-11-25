Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Thursday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Navy Midshipmen.

Memphis vs Navy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-196) | Navy: (+164)

Memphis: (-196) | Navy: (+164) Spread: Memphis: -4.5 (-114) | Navy: +4.5 (-106)

Memphis: -4.5 (-114) | Navy: +4.5 (-106) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Memphis vs Navy Betting Trends

Memphis has covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, Memphis is 6-1 against the spread.

Out of 11 Memphis games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Navy is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Navy has one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Navy has seen eight of its 10 games hit the over.

Memphis vs Navy Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.6%)

Memphis vs Navy Point Spread

Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite against Navy. Memphis is -114 to cover the spread, and Navy is -106.

Memphis vs Navy Over/Under

A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for Memphis-Navy on Nov. 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Memphis vs Navy Moneyline

Memphis is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Navy is a +164 underdog.

Memphis vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 36.2 17 22.0 46 56.3 11 Navy 32.9 48 27.9 74 56.0 10

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

