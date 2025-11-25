Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Thursday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Navy Midshipmen.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis vs Navy Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Memphis: (-196) | Navy: (+164)
- Spread: Memphis: -4.5 (-114) | Navy: +4.5 (-106)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Memphis vs Navy Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered the spread eight times in 11 games.
- As 4.5-point favorites or more, Memphis is 6-1 against the spread.
- Out of 11 Memphis games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- Navy is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Navy has one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Navy has seen eight of its 10 games hit the over.
Memphis vs Navy Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.6%)
Memphis vs Navy Point Spread
Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite against Navy. Memphis is -114 to cover the spread, and Navy is -106.
Memphis vs Navy Over/Under
A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for Memphis-Navy on Nov. 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Memphis vs Navy Moneyline
Memphis is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Navy is a +164 underdog.
Memphis vs. Navy Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Memphis
|36.2
|17
|22.0
|46
|56.3
|11
|Navy
|32.9
|48
|27.9
|74
|56.0
|10
Memphis vs. Navy Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Memphis vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.