FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A look at the Memphis Tigers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals an intriguing matchup against Chattanooga on Aug. 30. Below, you can find the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Memphis 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ChattanoogaAug. 30---
2@ Georgia StateSept. 6---
3@ TroySept. 13---
4ArkansasSept. 20---
5@ Florida AtlanticSept. 27---
6TulsaOct. 4---
8@ UABOct. 18---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Tigers have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • Memphis has a schedule that features six games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and four of them accumulated less than four wins).

Memphis Betting Insights (2024)

  • Memphis went 7-5-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, six Tigers games went over the point total.
  • Memphis put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

See more stats and analysis about Memphis on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Memphis Tigers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup