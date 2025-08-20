2025 Memphis Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A look at the Memphis Tigers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals an intriguing matchup against Chattanooga on Aug. 30. Below, you can find the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Memphis 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Chattanooga Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Georgia State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Troy Sept. 13 - - - 4 Arkansas Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Florida Atlantic Sept. 27 - - - 6 Tulsa Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ UAB Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Memphis 2025 Schedule Insights

The Tigers have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Memphis has a schedule that features six games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and four of them accumulated less than four wins).

Memphis Betting Insights (2024)

Memphis went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, six Tigers games went over the point total.

Memphis put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

