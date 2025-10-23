Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, WFAA, and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (0-1) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) at American Airlines Center on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, WFAA, and MNMT. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11.5 227.5 -599 +450

Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (77.6%)

Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Mavericks went 38-42-2 ATS last season.

As 11.5-point underdogs or greater, the Wizards went 17-21-1 against the spread last year.

A total of 46 Mavericks games last season went over the point total.

The Wizards had 42 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Dallas did a better job covering the spread at home (19-20-1) last season than it did in road games (19-22-1).

Against the spread last season, Washington had an identical winning percentage (.415) at home (17-24-0 record) and away (17-23-1).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis recorded 24.7 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season.

Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He made 47.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

P.J. Washington Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He made 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Naji Marshall averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Klay Thompson put up 14 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum put up 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Alex Sarr posted 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Carlton Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Bilal Coulibaly posted 12.3 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyshawn George posted 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists.

