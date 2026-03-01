Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSOK

The Dallas Mavericks (21-38) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-15) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 234.5 -1205 +750

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.3%)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 31-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 25-33-1 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 35 times out of 59 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 29 of 59 set point totals (49.2%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse at home, covering 15 times in 32 home games, and 16 times in 29 road games.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 32 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 29 games (65.5%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (15-16-1) than away (10-17-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (16 of 32), and 48.1% of the time on the road (13 of 27).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 4.4 boards and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.2 points, 9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.2 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.6 points, 9.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 64.6% from the floor.

Isaiah Joe averages 10.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 53.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks get 14.3 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Brandon Williams provides the Mavericks 13 points, 2.9 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Mavericks get 13.2 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Mavericks get 11.5 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.