Mavericks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Mavericks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSDET, KFAA, and WFAA

The Detroit Pistons (21-5) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-17) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET, KFAA, and WFAA. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 231.5 -225 +190

Mavericks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (60.2%)

Mavericks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-11-0).

The Mavericks are 12-14-1 against the spread this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 27 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 13 of 27 set point totals (48.1%).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 14 home matchups (64.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of 12 games (41.7%).

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (5-6-0) than at home (7-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 16, 43.8%) than away (six of 11, 54.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 6 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field (sixth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg provides the Mavericks 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 52.7% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Mavericks are receiving 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Max Christie.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.5 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field.

