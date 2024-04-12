Mavericks vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Mavericks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: BSDETX and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (50-30) are heavily favored (by 11 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (13-67) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -588 +430

Mavericks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a 48-32-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons are 38-41-1 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 80 opportunities (48.8%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-13-0) than it has at home (21-19-0).

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 40 home matchups (40%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than away (.500, 20-19-1).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less often at home (17 times out of 40) than away (22 of 40) this season.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 72.5% from the floor (first in league).

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is also draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 61.9% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Jaden Ivey provides the Pistons 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ausar Thompson averages 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Simone Fontecchio provides the Pistons 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

