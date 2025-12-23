Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Denver Nuggets (21-7) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on an 11-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-19) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 238.5 -290 +235

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.6%)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup 17 times this season (17-11-0).

The Mavericks are 13-16-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 18 times out of 30 chances.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 15 times in 30 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and nine times in 14 road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total in nine of 14 home games (64.3%). They've done the same on the road, going over the total in nine of 14 matchups (64.3%).

This year, Dallas is 8-8-1 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-8-0 ATS (.385).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 17) than away (seven of 13) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 10.8 assists and 12.1 boards.

Jamal Murray averages 24.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown (eighth in league), with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Peyton Watson averages 10.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 18.7 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Naji Marshall averages 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 21 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 51.7% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are getting 10.6 points, 2.6 boards and 4 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

