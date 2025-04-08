Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (38-41) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (48-30) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KFAA. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5.5 228 -230 +190

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (62%)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 43-33-2 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 37 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 39 times out of 79 chances this season.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 55.7% of the time this year (44 of 79 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 26 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities on the road.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 40 home matchups (47.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 38 games (52.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-19-1 record) than away (.463, 19-21-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 65.9% of the time away (27 of 41).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Luka Doncic averages 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 25 points, 11.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks receive 13.2 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Mavericks receive 14.2 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.