Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSSE, and WFAA

The Atlanta Hawks (36-39) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The game tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, FDSSE, and WFAA. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 239.5 -166 +140

Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (71.2%)

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have registered a 37-37-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 37-38-0 this year.

This season, 43 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 75 chances.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 45 times in 75 opportunities (60%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 39 games on the road.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total in 17 of 37 home games (45.9%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 26 of 39 matchups (66.7%).

This season, Atlanta is 17-20-0 at home against the spread (.459 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.2%, 23 of 37) than on the road (57.9%, 22 of 38).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.8 points, 11.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 11.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 7.8 boards.

Naji Marshall is averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.6 assists. He is also draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 13 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Zaccharie Risacher provides the Hawks 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hawks are receiving 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

