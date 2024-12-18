Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC

The Dallas Mavericks (17-9) host the Los Angeles Clippers (15-12) after winning four home games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 6 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -6 227.5 -240 +198

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (63.6%)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-10-0).

The Clippers have 17 wins against the spread in 27 games this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 15 times out of 27 chances.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 40.7% of the time this year (11 of 27 games with a set point total).

Dallas has a better record against the spread at home (7-4-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).

The Mavericks have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (36.4%) than road games (73.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 43.8% of the time at home (seven of 16), and 36.4% of the time away (four of 11).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 boards and 8.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 46.8% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.4 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 7.7 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 68.8% from the field.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 boards and 8.3 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.9 points, 12.2 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 60.3% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

The Clippers are getting 23.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Per game, Kris Dunn gets the Clippers 6.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.7 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.