Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 7 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the league (256.3 yards conceded per game).

Matthew Stafford Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 247.77

247.77 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.98

4.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 107.0 fantasy points in 2025 (17.8 per game), Stafford is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 11th overall.

In his last three games, Stafford has amassed 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game), connecting on 76-of-114 passes for 945 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added five rushing yards on nine carries.

Stafford has amassed 93.4 fantasy points (18.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 118-of-180 throws for 1,439 yards, with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added -1 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The high point of Stafford's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, as he posted 27.4 fantasy points by scampering for four yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford had his worst performance of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up 9.3 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 181 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

