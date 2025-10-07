Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (262.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Stafford's next game against the Ravens, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Matthew Stafford Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 240.08

240.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.63

1.63 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.25

5.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (seventh overall), putting up 97.7 total fantasy points (19.5 per game).

During his last three games, Stafford has accumulated 960 passing yards (78-of-121) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 66.8 fantasy points (22.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed four yards rushing on five carries.

The peak of Stafford's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, as he tallied 27.4 fantasy points by running for four yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford's matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up 13.6 fantasy points. He threw for 245 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

