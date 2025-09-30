Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (165 yards conceded per game).

Matthew Stafford Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 239.17

239.17 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.24

8.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 72.1 fantasy points in 2025 (18.0 per game), Stafford is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position and 14th among all players.

Over his last three games, Stafford has generated 58.5 fantasy points (19.5 per game), as he's piled up 869 yards on 71-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -2 rushing yards on six carries.

The highlight of Stafford's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, as he put up 27.4 fantasy points by scampering for four yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (13.6 points) in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, passing for 245 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

49ers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the 49ers this season.

