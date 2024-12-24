Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (212.5 yards allowed per game).

Stafford vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 240.31

240.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.32

8.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 205.4 fantasy points in 2024 (13.7 per game), Stafford is the 19th-ranked player at the QB position and 28th among all players.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 35.0 fantasy points (11.7 per game), as he's piled up 590 yards on 53-of-76 passing with three touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 14 rushing yards on seven carries.

Stafford has accumulated 1,016 passing yards (91-of-136) with seven TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 69.8 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 32 yards rushing on 12 carries.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the New England Patriots, when he completed 66.7% of his throws for 295 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 27.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he mustered only 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this season.

