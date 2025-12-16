Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (191.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Stafford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Matthew Stafford Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 249.78

249.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.23

8.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stafford has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 20.0 fantasy points per game (279.9 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Stafford has piled up 892 passing yards (64-of-97) for seven passing TDs with three picks, leading to 55.7 fantasy points (18.6 per game) during that period.

Stafford has put up 91.8 fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 104-of-160 passes for 1,295 yards, with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The highlight of Stafford's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, as he put up 27.4 fantasy points by scampering for one yard on two attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (9.3 points) in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, passing for 181 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Seattle has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.