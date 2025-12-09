Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (221.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Stafford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Lions? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Matthew Stafford Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Passing Yards: 267.44

267.44 Projected Passing TDs: 2.38

2.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.42

6.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stafford has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 19.9 fantasy points per game (259.0 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Stafford has completed 65-of-94 passes for 797 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 57.7 total fantasy points (19.2 per game).

Stafford has posted 97.8 fantasy points (19.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,207 yards on 104-of-158 passing, with 14 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -4 rushing yards on four carries.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he came through with 182 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero picks (for 27.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford's matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he posted 9.3 fantasy points. He threw for 181 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed only two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has given up at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to five players this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against Detroit this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

