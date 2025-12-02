Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (219.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Stafford for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Matthew Stafford Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 263.26

263.26 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.52

5.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (eighth overall), putting up 235.8 total fantasy points (19.7 per game).

In his last three games, Stafford has put up 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game), connecting on 58-of-91 throws for 646 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Stafford has tallied 101.4 fantasy points (20.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,207 yards on 106-of-159 passing, with 15 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -8 rushing yards on eight carries.

The high point of Stafford's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 27.4 fantasy points (2 carries, 1 yard).

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (9.3 points) in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 181 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.