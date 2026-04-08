Masters Betting: Will There Be A Hole In One This Year? Masters History, Stats and Odds

The 2026 Masters Tournament tees off April 9–12 at Augusta National Golf Club.

One of the more entertaining prop bets available via the Masters odds at FanDuel Sportsbook board every year is simple: will anyone make a hole-in-one?

Here's a deep dive into the history, the numbers, the course, and our recommendation on which side to take.

All Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Will There Be a Hole In One at the 2026 Masters?

Hole in One Odds

Yes: -125

No: +100

The market is leaning toward "Yes" — and as you're about to see, the historical data supports that position.

A Complete History of Holes-In-One at The Masters

Since the inaugural Masters Tournament in 1934, Augusta National has seen 34 aces across 89 tournaments (the Masters was suspended from 1943–1945 due to World War II). That works out to an average of 0.38 aces per event — meaning holes-in-one happen, but are never guaranteed.

Of the four par-3 holes at Augusta, they are distributed dramatically unevenly. Hole No. 16 ("Redbud") dominates the list with 24 of the 34 total aces, followed by No. 6 ("Juniper") with 6, No. 12 ("Golden Bell") with 3, and No. 4 ("Flowering Crab Apple") with just 1.

Every Masters Hole-In-One by Hole

Hole No. 4: "Flowering Crab Apple" (240 yards) — 1 Ace

Year Player Club Yardage 1992 Jeff Sluman 4-iron 213 yds

The longest of the four par-3s, No. 4 has produced exactly one ace in 89 tournaments. Its length, combined with the fact that it plays as the third-hardest hole at Augusta historically, makes it a near-impossibility for an ace.

Hole No. 6: "Juniper" (180 yards) — 6 Aces

Year Player Club Yardage 1954 Leland Gibson 4-iron 190 yds 1954 Billy Joe Patton (a) 5-iron 190 yds 1972 Charles Coody 5-iron 190 yds 2004 Chris DiMarco 5-iron 198 yds 2013 Jamie Donaldson 7-iron 177 yds 2021 Corey Conners 8-iron 182 yds

The 6th hole has produced a pair of notable firsts: the first two aces in the same tournament came here in 1954, and Corey Conners' 2021 ace made him the first Canadian to record one since Ross Somerville way back in 1934.

Hole No. 12: "Golden Bell" (155 yards) — 3 Aces

Year Player Club Yardage 1947 Claude Harmon 7-iron 155 yds 1959 William Hyndman (a) 6-iron 155 yds 1988 Curtis Strange 7-iron 155 yds

One of the most iconic holes in golf — the notorious 12th over Rae's Creek — has yielded only three aces in 89 Masters, and none since 1988. That's a 38-year drought. The swirling Amen Corner winds, the severe penalty for being short, and the tiny, angled green make it the hardest of the four par-3s to ace despite being the shortest of the group.

Hole No. 16: "Redbud" (170 yards) — 24 Aces

Year Player Club Yardage 1934 Ross Somerville (a) Mashie niblick 145 yds 1935 Willie Goggin Spade mashie 145 yds 1940 Ray Billows (a) 8-iron 145 yds 1949 John Dawson (a) 4-iron 190 yds 1968 Clive Clark 2-iron 190 yds 1992 Corey Pavin 8-iron 140 yds 1996 Raymond Floyd 5-iron 182 yds View Full Table ChevronDown

The 16th is the undisputed hole-in-one capital of Augusta National. It has produced nearly 71% of all Masters aces. The record year was 2016, when Shane Lowry, Davis Love III, and Louis Oosthuizen all aced No. 16 — the most in a single Masters ever. It has also produced back-to-back aces in consecutive groups, most famously when Padraig Harrington and Kirk Triplett did it in 2004. In 2010, Nathan Green and Ryan Moore both aced it in the same tournament, as well.

The reason is straightforward: on Sunday especially, Augusta pins the flag at a spot on the right side of the green where the ridge feeds every ball toward the general area of hole. The slope essentially creates a funnel. The hole has seen its ace frequency surge in the 21st century — 17 of its 24 aces have come since the year 2000.

Masters Hole in One Stats, History

The numbers tell a compelling story about the modern era of Masters golf:

All-time (1934–2025):

34 total aces across 89 events

At least one ace in 24 of 89 tournaments (26.9%)

Average of 0.38 aces per tournament

Modern era (2000–2025):

20 aces in 26 events

Six years with multiple aces in the same tournament

At least one ace in 12 of the last 26 years (46.1%)

Average of 0.77 aces per event — double the all-time average

The modern era data is crucial. Better players, improved ball-striking technology, and increasingly precise course management have doubled the ace rate since 2000. Augusta's field of 91 players, each making up to 4 starts at the par-3 holes over the week, creates an enormous volume of attempts. And since 2000, the ace rate in the Masters is approaching a coin flip.

The only two dry spells worth noting:

2023 and 2024 both passed without an ace, marking back-to-back aceless years. Before that drought, there had been aces in four of the five previous years (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

Going back to 2025, no ace was recorded either — making it three straight aceless Masters entering 2026. That is the longest dry spell in the modern era.

Why Hole No. 16 Is the Key

Everything about this bet flows through No. 16. Here's why it's so uniquely suited to producing aces:

Green design: The 16th green slopes dramatically from back-left to front-right. Any tee shot that lands in the proper zone — the left-center portion of the green — will funnel directly toward the front-right Sunday pin position. Players don't just aim at the pin; they aim at the ridge and let gravity finish the work. This essentially creates a "shooting gallery" effect that doesn't exist at any other major venue.

Modern pin placement: Tournament officials have long recognized what Sunday at 16 can produce. When the pin is cut in the famous Sunday right-front location, the funnel effect reaches maximum efficiency. The ball doesn't need to be struck perfectly — it needs to be struck correctly.

Yardage: At approximately 170 yards in the modern setup, No. 16 sits in the sweet spot for mid-iron accuracy — short enough to attack, long enough that it requires full commitment. Modern tour players at this distance with an 8-iron or 7-iron are operating at their peak precision range.

Field size and attempts: With 91 players making up to 4 attempts at each par-3 over the week, the total volume of swings at Augusta's par-3s in a given Masters exceeds 1,000. Each attempt at No. 16 under Sunday conditions is a meaningful probability event.

The case for YES is strong — here's why the bet is worth taking:

The modern-era data suggests the true probability of at least one ace is close to 46%, which would mean "No" is the value play. However, that interpretation misses several important contextual factors that tilt this further toward Yes:

1. The drought factor works in favor of YES. Three straight aceless Masters (2023, 2024, 2025) is historically unusual. In no period of comparable length in the modern era has the tournament gone this long without an ace. Variance will correct eventually — and that may mean we're headed for an ace in 2026.

2. The field is historically strong. With 91 elite ball-strikers including Scottie Scheffler (world #1 in SG: Total), Xander Schauffele (coming off a T3 at THE PLAYERS), and Rory McIlroy (defending champion with driving elite enough to reach attack mode on No. 16), the quality of approaches at the par-3s is at a peak.

3. Course conditions favor it. Weather forecasts entering tournament week call for warm, calm conditions with light winds — 5 to 11 MPH wind from the east. Augusta's par-3s, particularly No. 12 and No. 16, are most unpredictable in swirling winds. Calmer conditions should lead to more dialed-in approach shots.

4. History of clusters. Multiple years have seen 2 or even 3 aces. After a multi-year drought, when the statistical pendulum swings back, it could swing hard. In 2019 alone — the year after a single ace in 2018 — there were two aces. Given the current drought, the next aces year could easily bring multiples.

5. Sunday at 16 could be the best chance. With Augusta's Sunday pin placement at No. 16 creating a funnel effect that no other major hole replicates, the question almost becomes "will any of the players find the funnel zone on Sunday?" I'm willing to back that someone hits the perfect spot.

In Summary

Metric Value FanDuel Odds (Yes) -125 All-time ace rate per tournament 26.90% Modern-era ace rate (2000–2025) 46.10% Years since last ace 3 (longest modern drought) Dominant ace hole No. 16 (71% of all aces) Our Recommendation Yes

This isn't a long-shot novelty prop — it's a well-supported bet with 89 years of tournament history, a modern-era frequency surge, a three-year overdue correction and one of the most ace-friendly holes in major championship golf waiting for the sport's elite in the final round.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.