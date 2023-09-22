Maryland vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Maryland Terrapins facing the Michigan State Spartans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maryland vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Maryland: (-275) | Michigan State: (+220)

Maryland: (-275) | Michigan State: (+220) Spread: Maryland: -7.5 (-102) | Michigan State: +7.5 (-120)

Maryland: -7.5 (-102) | Michigan State: +7.5 (-120) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Maryland vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Maryland hasn won once against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Maryland has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Maryland has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Michigan State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Michigan State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

One Michigan State game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Maryland vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Terrapins win (77.9%)

Maryland vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan State is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Maryland. Michigan State is -120 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -102.

Maryland vs Michigan State Over/Under

Maryland versus Michigan State, on September 23, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Maryland vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Maryland, Michigan State is the underdog at +220, and Maryland is -275.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Maryland 39.3 34 13.3 19 51.8 2 3 Michigan State 27.7 82 20.7 54 48.2 1 3

Bet $5 on Terrapins vs. Spartans and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Maryland vs. Michigan State analysis on FanDuel Research.