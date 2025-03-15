Maryland vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) will meet the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Maryland vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (60.8%)

Maryland is a 3.5-point favorite over Michigan on Saturday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

Maryland vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 59.1% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Terrapins have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 12 times in 19 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in 10 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have had better results on the road (5-5-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Maryland is 11-9-0 this season.

Michigan has five wins against the spread in 19 Big Ten games this year.

Maryland vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (81%) in those games.

The Terrapins have a win-loss record of 16-2 when favored by -178 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Michigan has a 3-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Wolverines have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 64% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Maryland vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland's +462 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Derik Queen leads Maryland, averaging 15.7 points per game (210th in the country).

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +214 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.5 points per game (68th in college basketball) and gives up 71.6 per contest (170th in college basketball).

Michigan's leading scorer, Vladislav Goldin, ranks 139th in college basketball, scoring 16.7 points per game.

The Terrapins come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. They are collecting 34.5 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.0 per contest.

Julian Reese is 19th in college basketball play with 9.3 rebounds per game to lead the Terrapins.

The Wolverines rank 51st in the nation at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball).

Maryland averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and gives up 84.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Wolverines rank 134th in college basketball averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th, allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions.

