Maryland vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Maryland Terrapins will face the Indiana Hoosiers in college football action on Saturday.

Maryland vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Maryland: (-630) | Indiana: (+450)

Maryland: (-630) | Indiana: (+450) Spread: Maryland: -14.5 (-108) | Indiana: +14.5 (-112)

Maryland: -14.5 (-108) | Indiana: +14.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Maryland vs Indiana Betting Trends

Maryland has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 14.5-point or greater favorite, Maryland has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Two of Maryland's four games have hit the over.

Indiana has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Indiana has covered every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point or greater underdog this season.

One Indiana game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Maryland vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Terrapins win (88.8%)

Maryland vs Indiana Point Spread

Indiana is an underdog by 14.5 points versus Maryland. Indiana is -112 to cover the spread, and Maryland is -108.

Maryland vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for the Maryland versus Indiana matchup on September 30 has been set at 50.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Maryland vs Indiana Moneyline

Indiana is a +450 underdog on the moneyline, while Maryland is a -630 favorite.

Maryland vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Maryland 37.3 33 12.3 10 51.8 2 4 Indiana 21.8 107 19.5 42 52.2 1 4

