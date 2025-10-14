Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Green Bay Packers and their 11th-ranked pass defense (207.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Harrison a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Harrison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.71

63.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

With 45.8 fantasy points this season (7.6 per game), Harrison is the 28th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 110th among all players.

In his last three games, Harrison has ammassed 196 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.6 (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

Harrison has caught 17 balls (on 28 targets) for 267 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 32.7 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Harrison's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, when he piled up 13.1 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on six targets) for 71 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.7 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 27 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Packers this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Green Bay has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Packers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.