Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Tennessee Titans, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (227 yards allowed per game).

Is Harrison a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.70

58.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison has piled up 32.8 fantasy points in 2025 (8.2 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 104 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Harrison has totaled 137 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.7 (6.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, as he tallied 13.1 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Marvin Harrison Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up just 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up a TD catch by six players this season.

Tennessee has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Titans have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

