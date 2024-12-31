Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers and their fourth-ranked pass defense (189.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Harrison worth considering for his next game against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Harrison vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.05

54.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (107th overall), posting 122.2 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

During his last three games Harrison has been targeted 24 times, with 12 receptions for 167 yards and zero TDs, leading to 16.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) during that stretch.

Harrison has been targeted 44 times, with 21 receptions for 276 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 33.6 fantasy points (6.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Harrison's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught four balls (on eight targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

San Francisco has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

