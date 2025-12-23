Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (246.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Harrison for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.47

58.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is currently the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (157th overall), tallying 86.8 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has posted 19.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game), as he's reeled in 10 passes on 22 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison has produced 41.0 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 38 targets into 19 catches for 270 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he put up 15.6 fantasy points by catching seven passes (on 10 targets) for 96 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons last week was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He had one reception for 14 yards on the day.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 17 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown reception by 28 players this year.

Only three players have caught more than one TD pass against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

