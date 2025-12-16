Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (195.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Arizona Cardinals play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Harrison worth considering for his next game versus the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.85

28.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 150th overall, as he has put up 85.4 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has hauled in 16 balls (on 29 targets) for 198 yards and two touchdowns, good for 33.8 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Harrison has produced 42.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 37 targets into 20 catches for 288 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he posted 15.6 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up just 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Falcons have allowed just two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

