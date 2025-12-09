Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be up against the third-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (172 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Harrison's next game versus the Texans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.54

54.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 133rd overall, as he has put up 85.4 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has put up 33.8 fantasy points (11.3 per game), as he's converted 29 targets into 16 catches for 198 yards and two TDs.

Harrison has been targeted 37 times, with 20 receptions for 288 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 42.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he tallied 15.6 fantasy points by hauling in seven passes (on 10 targets) for 96 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Marvin Harrison Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, when he tallied just 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this year.

Houston has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

