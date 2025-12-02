Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will match up with the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (207.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Harrison for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.60

57.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (124th overall), posting 85.4 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

During his last three games Harrison has been targeted 29 times, with 16 receptions for 198 yards and two TDs, resulting in 33.8 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that period.

Harrison has put up 42.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 37 targets into 20 catches for 288 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Harrison's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 15.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Marvin Harrison Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, grabbing two passes on five targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.?