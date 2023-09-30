Marshall vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the Old Dominion Monarchs in college football action on Saturday.

Marshall vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-720) | Old Dominion: (+500)

Marshall: (-720) | Old Dominion: (+500) Spread: Marshall: -14.5 (-110) | Old Dominion: +14.5 (-110)

Marshall: -14.5 (-110) | Old Dominion: +14.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marshall vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

Marshall has covered the spread in every game this season.

One of two Marshall games have hit the over this year.

Old Dominion has won twice against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs this season.

Old Dominion has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

Marshall vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (89.9%)

Marshall vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Marshall is favored by 14.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Old Dominion, the underdog, is -110.

Marshall vs Old Dominion Over/Under

Marshall versus Old Dominion, on September 30, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Marshall vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Old Dominion-Marshall, Old Dominion is the underdog at +500, and Marshall is -720.

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Marshall 25.3 119 15.7 9 43.0 0 3 Old Dominion 22.3 103 25.8 74 52.8 3 4

