Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Washington Commanders and their 25th-ranked passing defense (238.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Marquise Brown Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.92

41.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 55.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Brown is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position and 99th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has posted 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game), as he's converted 16 targets into 10 catches for 107 yards and three TDs.

Brown has been targeted 27 times, with 17 receptions for 187 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 42.7 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, when he caught four balls on four targets for 45 yards with two touchdowns, good for 16.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marquise Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Washington this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown?