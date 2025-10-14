Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 19th-ranked passing defense (215.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Marquise Brown Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.36

24.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 48.2 fantasy points in 2025 (8.0 per game), Brown is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 93rd overall.

In his last three games, Brown has posted 31.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game), as he's caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown has been targeted 28 times, with 20 receptions for 203 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 38.3 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions last week, when he put up 16.5 fantasy points with four receptions (on four targets) for 45 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Marquise Brown's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had five receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by eight players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Raiders this year.

