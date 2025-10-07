Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Wideout Marquise Brown faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (206.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marquise Brown Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.17

36.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 31.7 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Brown is the 37th-ranked player at the WR position and 145th among all players.

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 19 times, with 11 receptions for 128 yards and one TD, resulting in 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 9.9 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 16 targets) for 99 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marquise Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.