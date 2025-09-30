Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 24th-ranked pass defense (233.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Brown for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you below.

Marquise Brown Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.05

38.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 33rd-ranked player in fantasy (131st overall), with 26.9 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 110 yards and one TD, leading to 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, when he put up 9.9 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 16 targets) for 99 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marquise Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Jaguars this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.